Pharrell Williams Brought a $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag to Loewe’s Fashion Show

In a recent public appearance, Pharrell decided to accessorize with an eye-catching bag that was, of course, from his Louis Vuitton new line.

While sitting in the front row at the Loewe’s Spring 2024 fashion show in Paris alongside his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their son, Rocket Williams, the “Happy” hitmaker was spotted wearing several gold and diamond necklaces and an embroidered baseball cap made by his brand, Humanrace. However, it was his premium bag that garnered a lot of attention: a yellow so-called “Millionaire” Speedy bag that’s reportedly priced at—you guessed it—$1 million.

Although not a lot of details has been released about the duffle, the unique brightly colored bag is rumored to be completely handmade and constructed by one of the French luxury fashion house’s experimental leather workshops, Hypebeast reports. The piece sports yellow crocodile leather and tan accents, while hardware such as the rivets, buckles, and chain are made of yellow gold. A beautiful “LV” padlock accompanied with VVS pavé diamonds rounds out the duffle.

In a campaign video released Monday, Rihanna poses with the Speedy bag while taking a stroll around the Big Apple. The “We Found Love” singer—who has modeled in previous ads for Pharrell’s new collaboration with Louis Vuitton—wears a red checkered overcoat while holding a trio of the lemonade-colored bags. She also appears with other new sacks in vibrant hues from the brand.

“Rihanna embodies the trailblazing vision of Pharrell Williams’ collection with the new Speedy, conjuring the bustling energy of Canal Street in New York with a heritage silhouette,” the fashion house said on its website. “Enveloped in richly saturated hues, the Monogram adorned emblem marks a new creative chapter for Men’s leather goods at Louis Vuitton.”

During the launch of his new LV collection, Pharrell has shown off a variety of other rare, expensive pieces. In his recent public appearances, we have seen the producer and designer show off a Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari and custom Tiffany & Co. sunglasses.