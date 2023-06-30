Pharrell’s Debut Louis Vuitton Show Garnered Over 1 Billion Views

The numbers are in: Pharrell Williams’ debut show for Louis Vuitton was a ratings smash hit.

His spring 2024 menswear collection broke records by garnering over 1 billion views, Women’s Wear Daily reported citing figures provided by Louis Vuitton. The show received 775 million views on the French luxury fashion house’s owned platforms. It received an additional 300 million video views on the brand’s press accounts, including livestream and content.

The event, which was held on the picturesque Pont Neuf bridge on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, also received massive discussion on social media, with more than 42,000 original posts talking about the show and 1.2 million retweets, WWD reported. Vuitton even managed to break the threshold of 3 million subscribers on YouTube, giving the brand the distinction of being the most followed luxury label on the platform. The main film of the show—which was attended by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian—currently has 15 million views.

The brand hit 10 million followers on TikTok ahead of the event, making it one of the most followed luxury brands on that platform as well. Its live broadcast of the show on the China-owned app was viewed by a staggering 1 million people and received 2 million likes. In only a few hours, it gained 100,000 new followers.

To compare, the company’s fall 2023 show—which included a performance by Rosalía—received 441 million views on the brand’s platforms, according to WWD. The brand didn’t provide additional figures such as views on media accounts for last season.



The good news doesn’t end for the “Happy” hitmaker. His online auction house recently completed its “Just Phriends” auction curated by the producer and Sarah Andelman. It concluded with $3.85 million in sales, with 42 percent of the items selling above their high estimate. The highest-selling pieces included a George Condo painting titled Portrait of an English Lady (2008-2009) that sold for $1.05 million, and a Richard Mille RM 65-01 Automatic Winding Split-Seconds Chronograph watch that hammered down for $481,250.