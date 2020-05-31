Pharrell Williams’s Epic Hollywood Hills Home Hits the Market for $17 Million

An award-winning architectural tour-de-force high above LA’s storied Laurel Canyon owned by mononymous hip-hop superstar Pharrell has come for sale at $11.95 million, a substantial amount over the slightly more than $7.1 million the music industry heavyweight, fashion designer and occasional film producer paid for the imposingly gated and heavily fortified property just over five years ago. Listings held by Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers, both at Westside Estate Agency, show the exceptionally long and low-slung residence was designed by innovative architect Hagy Belzberg and offers a total of six bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms between the five-bedroom main house and detached two-story guesthouse. Like a sleek, angular oil tanker that’s somehow come to rest on a high ridgeline atop steep, brush-covered hillsides, the roughly 1.5-acre property has staggering 280-degree mountain, canyon and city views that sweep over both LA and the San Fernando Valley.

With a total of about 5,800 square feet, the aggressively contemporary and enviably private home offers a giant, glass-walled living room, a dining area set against a floor-to-ceiling green wall and a clean-lined, organic modern kitchen with full-height windows that frame a cinematic view across the surrounding mountains. The master suite includes a fireplace and a bathroom sheathed in dollar bill green marble. The west side of the house was designed to mitigate and absorb the blazing heat of the late afternoon sun while the glass-walled east side of the house opens to a slender yard with a narrow strip of velvety lawn and a long thin negative edge swimming pool and spa. The guesthouse is separated from the main house by an auto-court that doubles as an al fresco social space just below a viewing terrace outside the main house’s living room from where films and images can be viewed as they’re projected onto the wall of the outside wall of the guesthouse.

The 13-time Grammy winner, who owns several residential properties in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., including a waterfront estate scooped up in 2001 for $1.85 million, has been much in the property gossip columns the last few months: Earlier this year, just before he shelled out $30 million for El Palmar, a 17,000-square-foot compound in Coral Gables, Fla., he hung a not quite $17 million price tag on a still-for-sale 10-bedroom mansion of more than 17,000 square feet in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area that he picked up from film and television tycoon Tyler Perry two years ago for $15.6 million.

Check out more photos of the property below: