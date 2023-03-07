Pharrell’s Emerald Green Velvet Louis Vuitton Jacket Made a Splash at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Pharrell Williams is entering a new era as the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear and he made sure to show up in style for the brand’s Paris Fashion Week runway show.

Williams sported a combination of high fashion and everyday wear. The main event of his outfit was undoubtedly his garish emerald green velvet Louis Vuitton jacket, which featured a logo print and white ermine collar to extra-bougie effect. He also represented the brand with his headwear: a brown Louis Vuitton x Nigo LV stripe flat cap currently available on StockX for up to $3,225. The rest of his look, save for his necklaces, was less flashy with pieces from Adidas and his own brand Humanrace.

Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Williams paired the LV jacket and hat with a simple white tee, blue jeans, bright green sneakers and a pile of necklaces including a thin gold chain, a large gem-encrusted black stone and bejeweled letters spelling out “God Is.” The sneakers appear to be from Williams’s past collaboration with Adidas, which began in 2014 and saw the singer-songwriter designing everything from hand-painted Stan Smiths to his own line of Hu NMD shoes.

The Louis Vuitton show was hosted in Paris’s Musée D’Orsay and attended by stars including Williams, Ana de Armas, Emma Stone, Jaden Smith, Zendaya (their rumored new brand ambassador) and Chloë Grace Moretz. The event featured a new line of womenswear from artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere, whom Williams was seen chatting with after the show.

Williams was announced as the new men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton back in February. He’s taking over the role from the late Virgil Abloh after a long career in fashion during which he’s collaborated with Louis Vuitton several times, first working with then-creative director Marc Jacobs in 2004.