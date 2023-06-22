Pharrell Williams Just Rocked a Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari at His Debut Louis Vuitton Show

Pharrell Williams’s debut Louis Vuitton show in Paris was a big moment for fashion—and for the star’s own style.

The producer/designer shared his new collection at the event attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment. While showing off his work, the 13-time Grammy winner donned a pair of tear drop-shaped, diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. shades. And as a big fan of timepieces, he also rocked another exclusive accessory for the occasion: a Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari, which was a collab between the Italian luxe sports car manufacturer and the watchmaker.

A video shared by Shtreetwear on Twitter this week showed the “Happy” hitmaker wearing the timepiece, where Williams can be seen wearing the pixelated camouflage ones from his new collection.

As we have explained before, there’s one major aspect of the watch that has garnered attention: its small size. The model has a case thickness of only 1.75 mm, making it among the thinnest watches in the world. Its custom-shaped face, measuring 51 mm across and 39 mm vertically, resembles the dashboard of a sports car. It also includes a stunning sapphire-covered central dial.

“When we presented this watch concept to Ferrari when we met in summer 2020, we said, ‘This is a project we are starting to develop, and we think it makes real sense to do this with you,’” Richard Mille production director Yves Mathis previously told Barron’s about the watch. “So, they were involved already before we signed the contract.” The deal between the two companies was finalized in January 2021.

Williams is no stranger to the Swiss watchmaker, having already acquired a few pieces from the company. He also previously collaborated with the brand to create a sleek watch that has dials featuring an astronaut on Mars gazing down upon Earth. It also included other luxurious elements such as white gold, diamonds and Grade 5 Titanium.