Why Some Philanthropists Are Letting Their Teenagers Decide How to Spend Donations

“Over time, every family deals with foundations differently,” says Katherine Lorenz, president of the Cynthia & George Mitchell Foundation (CGMF), which her grandparents established in 1978 with a mission to fund solutions for human and environmental issues. It has pledged or distributed more than $400 million in grants. “At one end of the spectrum, some feel the founders’ intentions should be honored to the letter. At the other end, some believe the purpose should evolve and become something completely different.”

Her take is pragmatic. “The values stay the same, but how [our philanthropy] plays out in practice is often different because the context has changed. My grandfather was very forward thinking, but he understood that the world would evolve and look different in 40 years’ time.” Climate change is a critical issue now, she notes, but that wasn’t on the radar four decades ago.

As baby boomers age and retire, an increasing number of family foundations are facing these issues. Sharna Goldseker, executive director of 21/64, a nonprofit consulting practice specializing in multigenerational philanthropy, says her research shows younger individuals are aware of the legacy of their predecessors. “Often the family is pleasantly surprised to see that the values really have passed down,” says Goldseker. However, she adds, “They do want to write the next chapter, and how they approach these concerns is different. They don’t necessarily want to be grant makers who are writing checks. They want to be more strategic and more involved.”

Some older members might favor supporting the local philharmonic, Spalthoff points out, while younger members are focused on water shortages in developing countries. “The most important point we express to older generations is not to get hung up on your specific cause,” she says.“ Focus on the fact that you are sharing the value of giving back with your children and grandchildren.”