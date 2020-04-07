Who’s the Next You? Pioneering Explorer Philippe Cousteau on Marine Conservationist Danni Washington

“The environmental movement has done a poor job of speaking to a broad audience of people. It tends to speak to the converted, and one of the big challenges is: How do we broaden that audience of people who care about, and relate to, those issues? One of the earliest times I met Danni, she was with all these different elementary-school kids who had come to the [Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature] center to experience the ocean for the first time. A lot of these kids lived, maybe, a mile from the ocean but had never visited it. Seeing her take them out and wade into the water to see the seagrass or pull up animals was wonderful. She has a passion for storytelling, and she’s so genuine about that. It’s reflected in all the work she does.

“Just look at her Instagram and you’ll see. She’s willing to let it out a bit more. I always struggle with the challenge of trying to balance being earnest with being fun. She strikes a better balance than I do. “Actually, she’s less ‘the next me’ than a peer, someone I respect incredibly. More than anything, we learn from each other.”