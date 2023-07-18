‘She Won’: Meghan Markle Has the Press ‘Scared’ Over Paparazzi Photos, a Photographer Says

In a recent interview, a photographer claimed that members of the paparazzi are fearful of Meghan Markle.

Jill Ishkanian told Newsweek that she recently took photos of the Dutchess of Sussex at a flower market in Montecito, California, that were recently published by the Daily Mail. She says that while she hasn’t received complaints from her team directly, she receives inquiries from publications regarding how the images were obtained.

“I got forms from the Mail, The Sun, everybody. They’re all crazy. Then they ask you why were you there? No one called me, Montecito is a small place, if you’re around it’s not that hard,” Ishkanian said. “She’s trouble with a capital T. When you sell a picture of her you get lawyers calling you and they ask you all sorts of questions. They ask you, did she ask you not to take her picture?”

A Robb Report inquiry sent to Archewell, the business organization founded by Harry and Meghan, was not immediately returned.

Newsweek reported that British newspapers may be mindful of the U.K. press regulator, the Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO), and its Editors’ Code of Practice. It places restrictions on photographers and journalists providing content to British publications regardless of where the content was generated. Guidelines state that journalists “must not persist in questioning, telephoning, pursuing or photographing individuals once asked to desist; nor remain on property when asked to leave and must not follow them.”

“I would say everyone’s scared of her,” Ishkanian added. “They’re all scared of her—she won. The publications are just scared of her, they’re more timid.”

The couple’s recent alleged car chase in New York prompted them to release a strongly worded statement about intrusive acts by the media. Their spokesperson reportedly said that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

But Ishkanian told Newsweek that she’s warming up to the couple after seeing them interact with firefighters during recent Fourth of July celebrations in California. “When I saw that Meghan and Harry went out there and supported the fire trucks going by I thought I’ve got to hand it to them that is the first celebrity that has ever done that. And then she was nice to me the other day so I’m getting more on their team,” she said.