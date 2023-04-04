Renowned Pastry Chef Pierre Hermé and Häagen-Dazs Team Up for Macaron-Infused Ice Cream Flavors

Is there any pastry chef as renowned and universally admired as Pierre Hermé? The legendary Picasso of Pastry, also known as the King of the Modern Patisserie, is now collaborating with Häagen-Dazs on new macaron-infused ice cream flavors, and it’s safe to say the world of summery desserts will never be the same. One catch? You may have to travel abroad for a taste of these delectable new treats.

The rollout of Hermé’s flavors will start in the U.K. and France, spreading to more countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East come spring. If you’re in the U.K. now, you can grab the tasty snacks by simply popping into your local Tesco or Sainsbury’s to pick up a pint of crunchy, almond-y, macaron-studded ice cream—but if you’re stuck here in America, the cost of that pint may have to be supplemented with a plane ticket.

Both Hermé and the Häagen-Dazs brand expressed their excitement for this luxe collaboration ahead of the new flavors—strawberry and raspberry macaron, double chocolate ganache macaron, and yuzu and lemon macaron—rolling out across select markets.

“For the past 20 years, I have constantly been creating and reinterpreting my macaron recipes, which is my favorite creative terrain,” Hermé shared in a statement. “My macarons are my identity so to put them in an ice cream I needed to work with the very best. Häagen-Dazs is just as passionate as me when it comes to quality, taste, and crafting things in a new way, so collaboration was established from the first bite.”

“We are both passionate about innovating and re-interpreting classic favorites, and creating extraordinary experiences for our consumers,” Manuel Garabato, global brand director at Häagen-Dazs, said of working with Hermé. “And what better way to do that than with a pure French ‘amour’ taste experience.”

If you’d been planning to visit the City of Love this summer you can now do one better than enjoying a macaron while strolling the banks of the Seine—you can enjoy a macaron ice cream handcrafted by one of the greatest pastry chefs of our time.