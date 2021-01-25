Penske Media Names Luke Bahrenburg Head of Luxury Sales, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Robb Report

JANUARY 25, 2021: Penske Media Corporation (PMC) appoints Luke Bahrenburg EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Robb Report and Head of Luxury Sales, PMC effective immediately. Bahrenburg will lead sales, marketing, live media and business operations at Robb Report as well as oversee luxury portfolio sales across PMC’s Art Media titles, ARTnews and Art in America. He will work closely with PMC’s Corporate Sales Team, Robb Report’s Editor-In-Chief, Paul Croughton, and Art Media’s President and Editorial Director, Marion Maneker, to develop and implement growth strategies across the business. Bahrenberg will report to Thomas Finn, EVP and General Manager, Operations, and will be based in PMC’s New York office. His appointment is part of a larger corporate strategy to bring all of PMC’s consumer luxury sales under one leadership vertical.

“As we build the team that will lead Robb Report’s next decade, we are thrilled to have Luke bring his astute business skills, his strong relationships and his proven leadership abilities to elevate the brand and company,” said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske.

“I look forward to working closely with Luke to further expand the possibilities of the Robb Report brand. We’ve seen significant growth in the last two years but I’m confident there’s plenty more room to develop, so now is a great time for him to be joining the team,” said Editor-In-Chief Paul Croughton.

“I am excited to help drive the growth of our luxury business across the entire PMC portfolio. The secret sauce that exists at PMC, particularly for our advertising partners, is not only in the power and legacy of the individual brands but in their ability to reach a premium audience, in premium environments at scale across the entire portfolio,” said Bahrenberg. “The editorial leadership under Paul Croughton has further cemented Robb Report as the voice of authority for the world’s most affluent consumers. At a time of significant disruption and transformation in the luxury sector, we have an incredible opportunity to accelerate the digital growth of this brand and to provide our luxury partners unparalleled access to its rarified readership.”

Bahrenburg comes to PMC after 10 years at Dow Jones where he was responsible for building and growing WSJ | Barron’s Group luxury and lifestyle business. Throughout his career, Luke has continuously proven his ability to transform and lead global sales teams and to drive innovative new strategies and partnerships for clients across the luxury, consumer, and real estate sectors. In his tenure at Dow Jones, Luke launched several new brands, including Mansion & Mansion Global, and led the digital transformation of WSJ. Magazine.

Most recently, Bahrenburg served as SVP of B2C Media Sales & Marketing at WSJ | Barron’s Group and Publisher of WSJ. Magazine.