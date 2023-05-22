Police Are ‘Concerned’ About Rick Ross’s Car Show Next Month: Report

Law enforcement in the Georgia county where Rick Ross is set to host his extravagant car show next week say they are going to have extra patrols and officers on duty during the event.

The Fayette County Department of Planning and Zoning previously sent the rapper a letter denying his request to host the June 3 event, saying in part that there were concerns that the show might be “overwhelming to public safety personnel.” Ross has posted multiple times on social media his intentions of hosting it anyway.

In a statement obtained by Robb Report, the South Fulton Police Department said they were “monitoring” the situation and were “especially concerned about the potential impact” the event may have on the local community.

“However, rest assured, we will make every attempt to mitigate [that] impact,” the department said. “Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of South Fulton residents and businesses. We have formulated a strategic plan to manage the situation effectively.”

Authorities also said it will have extra patrols on duty provided through local and state law enforcement agencies. Additionally, special traffic plans will be put into effect to lessen anticipated road congestion due to the event (Ross’s attorney has also told WSB-TV that the rapper’s neighbors will receive passes that will allow them to avoid traffic).

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors during this time. The South Fulton Police Department will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds,” the department said.

Meanwhile, council member Linda Pritchett called the event a “logistical nightmare,” according to FOX 5. “For 12-plus hours you will have a constant flow of traffic, a saturated, constant flow of people,” Pritchett told the station. “Cars parked illegally and parked in shopping centers where patrons cannot park.”

Despite the challenges the event may bring, Pritchett said she doesn’t want the event completely shut down; she just wants people who attend the bash to avoid parking on the side of the road or parking lots of nearby businesses.

The Fayette County Administration has not answered Robb Report inquiries about possible ways, if any, that Ross could be be penalized for hosting the event.