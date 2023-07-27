Prada’s Sales Rose 62% the First Half of 2023, and It Has China to Thank

Prada is having a very good 2023 so far, and China is a big reason why.

The luxury brand saw sales increase 62 percent over the first two quarters of the year, raking in €305 million ($335 million), Barron’s reported. Net revenue increased 17 percent to €2.23 billion ($2.5 billion). Both developments were credited to strong retail sales, with clothing and footwear rising 36 percent and 20 percent respectively. Leather goods were also up 12 percent.

The Asia-Pacific market, Prada’s biggest, saw retail sales rise 21 percent to €716 million ($800 million). The primary driver of the success was mainland China, Hong Kong and Maca, whose markets were buoyed by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Miu Miu, which is targeted at a younger demographic, also saw retail sales jump by 50 percent, according to Barron’s.

“The semester ends with solid results for the Prada Group, thanks to the desirability of its brands and to disciplined execution,” Prada group chairman and executive director Patrizio Bertelli said. “Our globally balanced distribution allow us to capture growth despite ever-evolving industry demand dynamics. We are pleased with the quality of Prada’s continued growth and with the remarkable performance of Miu Miu.”

In Europe, sales increased 20 percent to €582 million ($640 million), spurred by “healthy local demand and high levels of tourism,” a press release states. In the Americas, the Prada saw sales remain stable at €361 million ($397 million). The company argued it is well-positioned to handle whatever transpires in the future international economy.

“We will remain vigilant and nimble, ready to deal with different macroeconomic and demand scenarios that may materialise ahead. Our brands retain vast growth potential; our strategy is clear, and our reinforced organisation is well equipped to execute,” Patrizio Bertelli said.

LVMH also recently credited China for helping keep sales strong. However, the company’s profits in America have fallen 1 percent in its second quarter from the prior-year period.