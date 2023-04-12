Prince Andrew Refuses to Leave His $37 Million Royal Residence, According to Reports

Prince Andrew is once again reportedly making trouble for the royal family. As King Charles III prepares for his upcoming coronation, he’s worried about more than just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly tracked attendance decisions: He’s allegedly dealing with a full-on royal squatter in the form of his younger brother.

According to sources who spoke with Page Six, Andrew has been refusing to leave his longtime royal residence, the $37 million Royal Lodge, despite Charles’s longtime urging. The Duke of York has lived in the Windsor residence since 2004, moving in after a round of renovations completed after the death of the Queen Mother, the prior resident. He moved in with his two daughters nearly 20 years ago, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also moved into the property in 2008.

Now that Andrew is no longer a senior royal, following the legal scandal surrounding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and a rape allegation made against him, Charles has now reportedly offered his brother Frogmore Cottage, the home from which the king allegedly evicted Harry and Meghan this past January. Andrew, however, is reportedly refusing to make the move to the relatively smaller royal property.

The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

One source told Page Six that “relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad,” and that the whole discussion has “turned into a real battle which [Charles] never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”

Royal Lodge was built in 1662 as a Queen Anne–style brick lodge set on a 98-acre estate. The original cottage was later torn down and replaced by a three-story stucco-fronted home in the 1800s. The main property, a 30-room, seven-bedroom home, has remained relatively unchanged since the 1930s, though Andrew enacted renovations to bring the property up to code in the early 2000s. The estate also includes a royal chapel (where Princess Beatrice recently hosted her wedding), a gardener’s cottage, six lodge cottages, and security accommodations.

A general view of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle, England on April 11, 1942 Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Royal Lodge sits three miles south of Windsor Castle, just slightly further away than Adelaide Cottage, Prince William’s current home, Frogmore Cottage, the home which Andrew has been offered, and Frogmore House. With Adelaide Cottage being a far smaller property than Royal Lodge, Prince William has reportedly been eyeing Andrew’s residence as the one he’d like to take over as next in line for the throne—but with Andrew refusing to vacate the premises, those plans have been indefinitely placed on hold.