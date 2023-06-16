Prince Harry and Meghan Have Ended Their Spotify Deal Less Than a Year After Their First Podcast Debuted

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are parting ways with Spotify.

Archewell Audio, the production company the couple founded, is separating from the audio streaming giant less than a year after the debut of their podcast “Archetypes.” No reason was given for the separation, but the two parties said in a joint statement provided to Robb Report from Spotify that they were “proud of the series” they created together.

Although no explanation for the schism was given apart from saying that decision was mutual, a source told Variety that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to leave exclusive Spotify distribution and find another home for the audio projects. Another source told the publication that Spotify thought that Archewell Audio would produce more content, noting that in the three years since the deal was made they have only delivered a single series.

That project, “Archetypes,” analyzed historical stereotypes of women in society. Guests included Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton. It premiered in August 2022 and managed to top the company’s charts in multiple countries.

Archewell landed the multi-year partnership with Spotify in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would offer diverse voices and perspectives, The New York Times reported. In a statement at the time, the couple said they enjoyed the world of podcasting because the medium encourages listeners to slow down and “connect to one another without distraction.”

Harry and Meghan have engaged in other business ventures including a multiyear deal with Netflix to create documentaries, docu-series, films, scripted shows and even children’s programming. The prince also generated massive sales and media attention with his tell-all autobiography Spare.



Meanwhile, Spotify’s business is in a precarious state. The company announced this month that it would be laying off 200 people, including staff at the popular podcast studios Gimlet Media and Parcast. The company also laid off 6 percent of its workforce at the beginning of the year.