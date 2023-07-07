Prince Harry Will Step Away From Hollywood Projects to Focus More on Charity: Report

A new report claims that Prince Harry is hoping to step away from Hollywood projects and instead focus on works with a charity angle.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be working on a documentary about Africa, a project that won’t involve Meghan Markle’s participation, The Daily Mail reports. Meanwhile, his wife is expected to explore commercial endorsements in fields that are meaningful to her, like food, wellness, fashion and therapy.

The outlet reports that the couple feels unlucky, with both the pandemic and the entertainment industry’s rethinking of the streaming industry impacting their lucrative opportunities. However, Harry never wanted to be a podcaster or a TV executive, according to the Mail.

The new revelations jell with public statements Harry has made in the past. Amid the couple’s explosive 2021 interview, The New York Post reported that the prince described the partnerships with Spotify and Netflix: “That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.” He added that they were “never part of the plan.”

He also foreshadowed his interest in humanitarian-focused projects during a San Francisco conference. Harry said at the event: “For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. It’s what gets me out of bed every morning.”

To that end, Harry has a Netflix forthcoming documentary called “Heart Of Invictus,” about the Invictus Games, a competition and initiative for wounded, ill or injured service members, Marie Claire reported. In January, the streaming service said the doc was slated for this summer, but it hasn’t yet materialized.

Wall Street Journal also reported that Netflix is developing a show with the couple called Bad Manners based on Miss Havisham, a character from the Charles Dickens classsic Great Expectations. The series would depict her as a strong woman within patriarchal society. However, it isn’t yet clear when it will receive the green light from the streamer.