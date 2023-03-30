Prince Harry’s Dior Shirt Is a Perfect Example of His New Laid-Back California-Inspired Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a big week for celebrity court fashion! While Gwyneth Paltrow dominates the conversation around her skiing trial with a series of runway-worth “stealth wealth” looks, Prince Harry is across the pond rocking some subtly high-end duds of his own to another set of legal proceedings. Harry is currently visiting the UK for a hearing on his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for illegal information gathering, and while he’s been modeling similar variations of the same sleek, low-key suits all week, his particular choice of shirt on Thursday, March 30, caught followers’ eyes.

Photos from Harry leaving the High Court in London show the former royal’s jacket blown open enough that you can see a bee logo on his white collared shirt, identifying it as Dior. The Dior bee shirt is a cotton poplin dress shirt with a bee embroidered in 18-carat gold thread, finished with mother-of-pearl Dior signature buttons and a shirt-tail hem, available on the Dior website for $1,000. It’s also a perfect symbol of Harry’s new laid-back approach to fashion since moving to California.

During his time in the royal family, Harry had to abide by strict rules around style (though not as strict as those applied to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). His suits would reflect the formality of the occasion he was attending and little else, and Harry always looked like someone who was more comfortable in clothes he could wear on the polo field or out camping. Harry spoke fondly in his memoir Spare about shopping the bargain aisles at discount chain TJ Maxx as he grew up: “when they’d be flush with items from Gap or J.Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged.”

Prince Harry flashes the Dior bee on his shirt. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Since he started dating and then married Meghan Markle in 2018, royal followers noticed immediately that his style was becoming sharper, borrowing more frequently from high-end designers and often matching her impeccable looks in color palette. As he and Meghan went on to exit the royal family in 2020, Harry’s style evolution has continued: The suits are fitting better every year, and he’s learning how to meld his love of comfortable clothes with a more grown-up look.

Harry has worn a series of suits and white collared shirts in demure blues and grays for his court appearances this week, but little touches like Monday’s skinny blue tie or Thursday’s Dior shirt point to the Prince breaking away from years of doing the bare minimum to dress appropriately and turning towards a genuine enjoyment in choosing his style, dressing in pieces that subtly scream quality while accomplishing the same polished and polite look that’s appropriate for these proceedings.

Call it the L.A. effect, call it the Meghan Markle effect, call it whatever you like—Prince Harry is looking good these days, and he knows it.

