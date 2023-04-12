One Prince, No Princess: Harry Will Attend King Charles’s Coronation Without Meghan

The prince will go without his princess.



After much hand-wringing and “lengthy discussions,” we finally have an answer: Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, without his wife Meghan Markle, the palace has confirmed. The news comes shortly after reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex missed the event’s official RSVP deadline.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace said in a statement.

The event will take place over three days, which will include a concert and a volunteer day, according to People. However, Harry isn’t expected to appear at events outside of the crowning ceremony. The palace has also made no comment about whether or not Harry will accompany King Charles, Queen Camilla and others on Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation.

King Charles’s invitation to the ceremony had been extended to both the Duke and Duchess. Meghan’s decision to skip the coronation may suggest that the feud between the couple and the royal family still simmers. Due to the fact that the Sussexes are no longer working royals, they weren’t expected to have a formal role in the coronation. The date of the event, May 6, also happens to be the fourth birthday of young Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry and Meghan’s son. So, the divide-and-coronate resolution allows Meghan to be with the couple’s son on his special day while Harry pays respects to dad on his.

Harry and Meghan previously appeared with the royal family in the U.K. at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II back in September. Harry was also in the U.K. last month due to his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which accuses the outlet of illegal information gathering. His appearance at the coronation will surely be under scrutiny as tensions still clearly linger over the couple’s Netflix series, and Harry’s revealing memoir Spare, which sold more than 1.4 million copies upon its release in the US, Canada and the UK.



Let the coronation begin.