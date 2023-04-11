Harry and Meghan Reportedly Have ‘Demands’ in Exchange for Attending King Charles’s Coronation

With King Charles III’s coronation just a few weeks away, those hoping to see a royal reunion between the king and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be out of luck. New developments are being reported on every day—like the fact that Duke and Duchess of Sussex have apparently missed the official RSVP deadline—and it seems as the royal couple still have some serious reservations about attending this high-profile celebration of the monarchy.

One new report published goes so far as to claim that Harry and Meghan have issued a list of “demands” that they want to see honored in exchange for their attendance.

“They have made demands about standing on the balcony,” royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News Australia, according to The Sun. “They demand that they are on there with their children, and also that they wanted an apology first [before] this state event . . . None of that has worked.”

A snapshot of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The balcony at Buckingham Palace is a traditional place for senior royals to appear before onlookers for major royal ceremonies such as Trooping the Colour, and the distinction of whether or not one gets a balcony spot is often used as a marker of how high-up that party is currently considered within the royal family. Current plans for who will appear on the balcony include just 15 members of the family, according to the Daily Mail: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, their three children, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Charles’s sister Princess Anne and her husband, Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

Palace staff have reported thus far that there are travel plans and seating arrangements accounting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the coronation, if not being present on the balcony itself. The California couple could be seeing how much the royal family will agree to before they book their tickets to come, and there may be a few more weeks of this standoff before a final commitment is made.