Harry and Meghan Will Reportedly Be Seated ‘Prominently’ If They Attend King Charles’s Coronation

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last June, the world of royal onlookers was abuzz with a perceived slight to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: what has been called a “seating snub” that saw the couple planted in the middle of the aisle. Now, a new report claims Harry and Meghan won’t have to worry about that particular bit of history repeating itself if they choose to attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, to which they’ve confirmed being invited. Instead, the royals plan to sit the Sussex duo front and center if they show up for the monarch’s big day.

The Daily Beast spoke with a source, who’s apparently a friend of the king, who claims that the seating chart has already been planned and that Harry and Meghan’s “prominent” position within it is secure.

“Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan,” the source said. “Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently.”

This reference to “nothing that happens” could be a nod to Prince Harry’s recent UK court appearance, during which he shared a witness statement suggesting the royal family withheld information about his phones being hacked. Harry is currently in the midst of a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the group that owns The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and Metro, which alleges that the company gathered information illegally for its news stories.

If King Charles does want to highlight Harry and Meghan at his coronation, it may be a sign of renewed interest in mending bonds with his younger son. News coverage of the upcoming ceremony has been dominated by speculation about whether or not Harry and Meghan will attend, and the recent stories that high-profile stars such as Harry Styles, Elton John, and Adele had all turned down an invitation to perform cast further doubt on whether the king has the star power required to keep the royal family relevant in coming decades.

While Harry and Meghan still declining to reveal whether they’ve booked their tickets for the big day, this report may be one concern wiped from their minds: If they do show up, gossip about their seating positions are one thing they won’t have to worry about.