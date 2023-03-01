Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been Evicted From Their UK Home by King Charles

With all the hubbub about whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, we’ll have to file this latest report under signs that the Sussexes may not be making the trip to the UK.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, King Charles is currently in the process of evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, their UK home that the couple spent $3 million renovating during their time as senior royals. The source further claims Charles began the eviction process just days after Harry’s memoir Spare came out and alleges that Prince Andrew—the royal known for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and for the subsequent rape allegations against him—has been offered the residence in their stead. (A lawsuit against the duke, brought by leading Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, was settled out of court in February 2022.) The Sun report claims Harry and Meghan are working on shipping the remainder of their belongings back to the US, all of which seems like a very bad sign for anyone hoping the Montecito-based couple would be spending more time with the royals over the coming years.

The Sun source claims Charles offered the home to Prince Andrew “last week” and that Buckingham Palace allegedly issued an official eviction notice to Harry and Meghan in wake of Spare‘s release in January.

A general view of Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate, Windsor. Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” one source told the publication. “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

Frogmore Cottage was a 2018 wedding present to Harry and Meghan from the late Queen Elizabeth II. The then-newlyweds underwent months of renovations on the home, which the UK media reported on endlessly accusing the couple of going on a spending spree with taxpayer money. Harry and Meghan repaid the full costs of the renovation in 2020, and The Sun now claims that they’re arranging to have the custom touches they requested flown over to California, including “an ornate ottoman bench” and a chaise lounge.

The Sun‘s report further claims that this eviction revelation may mean that Harry and Meghan were never invited to the coronation after all, and that the situation between Harry and his father is worse than the public realized.