Prince Harry Just Became the World’s Most Famous Instagram Husband

Mark the date: on April 2, 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made their union Instagram official.

On Tuesday, the duke and duchess hit “Share” on the first post from @sussexroyal, their new account on the social media platform. Previously, they’d shared the @kensingtonroyal handle with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. But now that their households have officially separated, it makes sense that the Sussexes would establish their own presence on the service.

The post makes good use of Instagram’s slideshow functionality; after an initial image of their joint monogram — a calligraphically merged H and M that was first debuted last summer — on a handsome deep blue background, it primarily features pictures of Meghan and Harry on their travels around the world and basking in the warm embrace of various crowds of well-wishers.

“Welcome to our official Instagram,” the caption on the post reads. “We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”

In a clear indication that whoever runs social strategy for the Windsors knows exactly what they’re doing, the royal family’s other three handles posted shortly thereafter, encouraging their own subjects followers to follow the new account. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall welcomed the new account from @clarencehouse, which boasts over 655,000 followers.

Then, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge posted to their own account, @kensingtonroyal, which has 7.1 million followers.

Even Queen Elizabeth II’s account, @royalfamily, posted a message, spreading the news to 5.1 million people.

And with support from three of the biggest accounts on the platform — and, of course, the kind of global fame and influence that only members of the British royal family can enjoy — it’s no wonder that within a few hours of posting their first message, @sussexroyal had well over half a million followers of its own. And considering the success of Markle’s previous account, which had over 3 million followers of its own when she archived it in January 2018, it’s a safe bet that @sussexroyal‘s numbers will rise dramatically in the coming days.

h/t: WWD