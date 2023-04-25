Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were on the Kiss Cam at the Lakers Playoffs Game Last Night

It was a star-studded scene at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena on Monday night—Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West, Adam Sandler, and Timothy Olyphant were all in attendance for the Lakers’s playoff game against the Grizzlies, but it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stole the show with their rare sortie from their Santa Barbara zipcode.

For weeks, headlines about Harry and Meghan have revolved only around their dealings with the royal family and the will-they-won’t-they of their coronation attendance. But now that their plans have been made public—Harry will attend his father King Charles III’s big day, while Meghan stays at home for their son Archie’s fourth birthday—the ex-royal couple reminded us that they have a life all of their own here in California, one that includes date nights cheering on LeBron James as he secures a victory for the Lakers in overtime.

While Harry and Meghan did their best to keep a low profile in their suite, the Kiss Cam couldn’t resist briefly shining the spotlight on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to see if we could get a quick moment of PDA out of the rarely seen couple. Meghan and Harry declined to kiss for the camera, but Harry did lean over to his wife as though he was considering giving Lakers fans a show—whatever he said to her in that moment, it had her bursting out laughing and swatting playfully at his arm.

The evening outing was a chance to see what Harry and Meghan wear when they’re not dressed up for awards shows, official royal events, or, in Harry’s case, for court. Both wore a mix of elevated casual pieces, with Meghan in a pink shorts suit from Staud, a Cartier watch, and nude heels, and Harry in a white t-shirt and sneakers paired with a dark blazer and jeans. If Harry is feeling nervous about his trip to the U.K. next week for Charles’s coronation, there was no sign of it as he laughed, cheered, and enjoyed the game with his wife. Hopefully we’ll get to see a lot more of Meghan and Harry like this as they settle into the more relaxed chapter of their life.