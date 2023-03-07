Harry and Meghan Are Thinking About Buying Their Own Private Island, According to a Report

Out with the old, in with the new? Amid news that King Charles III evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, their UK home, the Sussex couple is reportedly considering a new destination for their travels: a private island all their own.

A source recently told Heat magazine that Harry is “pushing hard to go down the private island route” as the couple plots their next investment, and that he “loved the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment,” according to The Mirror. Given the couple’s years of requesting privacy around their internal affairs in the face of invasive tabloid reporting and paparazzi stalking their every move, a private island could make a lot of sense as a place to truly get away.

Harry and Meghan got a taste of the island life when they visited Kaibu Island island during a royal tour in 2018, an 800-acre private island off the coast of Fiji. They stayed on the island’s Vatuvara resort, a solar-powered “conscientious luxury” resort that serves food fresh off its farms and is accessible only by private plane.

A stunning shot of the Vatuvara Private Islands, where Harry and Meghan visited in 2018. Vatuvara Private Islands

Heat’s source further suggested that Harry and Meghan aren’t just looking to build a vacation getaway but to relocate entirely.

“The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable,” the source claimed of Harry and Meghan’s life in the public eye. “There are talks of keeping base in LA and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.”

This report comes as the royal family served Harry and Meghan with an eviction notice in January requiring them to vacate the home gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The couple have confirmed the eviction notice via a spokesperson and are reportedly in the process of shipping the remainder of their personal items back to their home in California.

King Charles III’s coronation is still around the corner, and Harry and Meghan have also confirmed that they’ve been invited via email. But amid the eviction and Harry’s overall strained relationship with the royals after his memoir Spare revealed further family secrets, it’s hard to imagine a royal reunion is coming anytime soon.