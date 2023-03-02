Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Belong to One of LA’s Most Exclusive Private Member’s Clubs

If you’ve ever hoped for a royal run-in in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just dropped a major clue about where you can find them. Amid news that Harry’s dad, King Charles III, is in the process of evicting his son and daughter-in-law from their UK residence, the couple stepped out for a date night at the exclusive West Hollywood members-only club San Vicente Bungalows, a celebrity hot spot with a reputation for attracting A-listers.

Famous figures ranging from Elon Musk to Steven Spielberg to Leonardo DiCaprio are all believed to be members at San Vicente, which first opened its doors in 2018—and now, it seems Harry and Meghan have joined their ranks.

Hotelier Jeffrey Klein, who previously operated the celeb-magnet Sunset Tower Hotel, specifically designed San Vicente Bungalows as an oasis of privacy for Hollywood’s biggest stars, styled after London’s nightclub Annabel’s, per The New York Times. The club has a strict code of conduct—cell phone cameras are covered with a sticker upon entry, and there’s an agreement you have to sign—and a tiered membership fee: $4,200 annually if you’re over the age of 35 and $1,800 if you’re under. Membership isn’t guaranteed, regardless of wealth or status. A current member has to refer you, and then management decides whether or not it wants to extend an invitation. Current members can, however, bring in guests.

Jeremy Strong, Casey Bloys, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX

In some ways, it’s no surprise to see Harry and Meghan at San Vicente. Not only are they now some of the best-known names living in the Los Angeles area, but they also have a known fondness for members-only clubs. Their first date was memorably at London’s Soho House, where both Harry and Meghan were members, as it was one of the few places they could meet up privately—an experience Klein was eager to replicate with his new club.

“Privacy is the new luxury,” Klein told the Times in 2019—something that could easily function as the Sussexes’s slogan for how they wish to live their lives. Harry and Meghan may be farther and farther out of the royal fold these days, but their celebrity status in Los Angeles is right on track.