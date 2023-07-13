Prince Harry Made a Surprise Appearance for an Award Named in Honor Princess Diana

Prince Harry unexpectedly visited a group of young people who are trying to make the world a better place for everyone.

YouTuber and activist Vee Kativhu shared a video showing the Duke of Sussex surprising honorees of the 2023 Diana Awards, held to remember his late mother. It is the only charity that carries her name, People reported. Harry can be seen in the video talking to award recipients at the Conversations for Change seminar, which took place in Los Angeles last month.

“This conversation was so special and featured global Changemakers and also supporters of youth dotted around the room. We touched on social media, social justice, inequality and how to combat burn out while advocating for the incredibly important topics that many of the youth around the table have dedicated their lives to,” Kativhu captioned the post.

It was the first time a Conversations for Change meeting took place outside of the U.K., according to People. Both Harry and his brother, Prince William, participated in the Diana Award ceremony this past June, according to Harper’s Bazaar. However, their appearances were separate video messages, causing some to wonder if it was a further indication that their relationship remains troubled.

Nevertheless, Harry shared an optimistic message to the youths. “When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world,” the Duke of Sussex said in his video. “The brilliant Award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change can happen.”

Harry’s efforts are in line with a recent report that he will dedicate more of his time to humanitarian causes in the future. He is said to be working on a documentary for Netflix about Africa, though not many further details have been released about the project.