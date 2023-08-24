Prince Harry Is Returning to the U.K. in September, but It’s Unlikely He’ll See the Royal Family

Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. in September, but it’s unlikely to be a royal reunion.

The Duke of Sussex will attend the annual WellChild Awards in London on September 7, the organization shared in a statement on Thursday. The awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill children, will take place just a day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8.

It is as yet unclear if the duke will meet any other members of the royal family next month, but he hasn’t been seen in public with any of them since King Charles III’s coronation last year. (No public event is planned to commemorate the late queen’s death.) Harry also reportedly chose not to visit his father or brother when he attended hearings in relation to his lawsuit against The Sun. (Robb Report reached out to Harry and Meghan’s organization Archewell for comment, but it did not immediately respond.)

We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 7th September.



Harry has been a patron of WellChild for 15 years and has attended the annual awards 11 times. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to attend last year’s ceremony before the queen’s death.) He will reportedly “spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories,” according to WellChild. He will also present an award and deliver a speech at the event.

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people—and the tireless devotion of those who support them—never cease to inspire me,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. “I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

After his short stint in London, Harry will head to the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. The opening ceremony is set to take place on September 9. The Duchess of Sussex be flying straight into Germany from California to join her husband, as reported by The Telegraph. It will be the first time the couple has appeared together in public since the alleged paparazzi car chase.