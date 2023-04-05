Harry and Meghan Are Reportedly Having ‘Lengthy Discussions’ With the Palace About Attending King Charles’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sure do know how to build suspense. King Charles III’s coronation is now just a month away, and two of the most important guests—or, at any rate, the two most-talked-about guests—still haven’t let the world (or their relatives, it seems) know whether or not they’ll be attending the momentous event. There are plenty of good reasons supporting either decision, and according to a new report, all of that is currently being discussed among Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family (or at least palace representatives).

Page Six, which has been carefully tracking developments around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reported interest in attending the coronation, spoke to another royal insider about how that decision is coming along. The publication said there allegedly has been long conversations happening between Buckingham Palace and the Montecito-based couple.

“There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace,” the source claims. “There is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event, and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

As the countdown to the Coronation continues, a new photograph of The King and The Queen Consort has been released.



Another source added, “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course.” The source further claims that “Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, which is unfortunately the same date as Meghan and Harry’s son Archie’s fourth birthday. That’s one possible reason why the Sussex couple might not attend—another is that Harry and his relatives have been some degree of estranged since he officially left the royal family in 2020, gave a tell-all interview about his life as a royal to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and then published a memoir, Spare, that further illustrated the royals in a not-always-positive light in 2023.

Shortly after Spare‘s release, King Charles issued an eviction notice to Meghan and Harry for their U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage—gifted to them as a wedding present in 2018 by the late Queen Elizabeth II—further suggesting that he and his younger son were on less than stupendous terms. As the coronation approaches, Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they received an invitation but haven’t given any indication of if they will accept. Meanwhile, the royal family has been unveiling new details about the coronation nearly every day, including details on decorations, entertainment, and—just today—a look at the official invitations, which confirmed that Camilla will now be titled Queen Camilla.

If the royal family wants as many eyes on the coronation as possible, there’s no question that Harry and Meghan need to be there, though it’s unlikely that they’re saying this outright in their “lengthy discussions” with the couple. Harry’s many questions about the event could involve the level of security that he and Meghan will be afforded (a contentious issue in the past) and whether he’ll get the private audience with his family that he’s previously suggested he’d like in order to resolve their issues.

Harry and Meghan’s attendance may come down to how far they’re willing to extend themselves—and how much the Sussex couple’s appearance is worth to everyone involved.