Prince Harry’s Brief Coronation Visit Reportedly Made Royals Wonder Why He Came in the First Place

There was certainly plenty of controversy before the coronation, and we shouldn’t be surprised that there’s apparently now drama after the event.

Prince Harry always intended for his trip to London for his father’s royal ascent to be brief, but The Telegraph reports he came and went from the monarchy’s headquarters without seeing the royal family at all—including not talking to his father or brother, Prince William.

According to Vanity Fair, he was at the airport before official photographs had even been taken. In fact, a close friend of the monarchy told the magazine that the brevity of his trip left his family “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.”

“One makes one’s choices,” the source told Vanity Fair. “To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion.”

Harry attended the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle and departed quickly because didn’t want to miss his son Archie’s fourth birthday, which fell on the same day of the coronation.

While his relationship with his family has chilled in recent years, Harry has reportedly kept in contact with his cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, according to Vanity Fair. “He’s actually very close to Eugenie and Jack, but there’s very little if any contact with the rest of his family who are still reeling from what he has said and done,” the source told the publication.

Harry turned down an invitation to accompany the new king and his family for an after-coronation informal lunch. The family friend told the magazine the shortness of his stay was underwhelming to his family and left his father “saddened.” The king reportedly gave a toast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and to Lilibet.

In case you missed it, we detailed all of the stunning outfits worn to the coronation, including Prince Harry’s Dior suit. We also detailed all of the jewelry seen during the ceremony, including the large diamonds seen on King Charles III’s crown. We also examined the $125 million cost of the event.