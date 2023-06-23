Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump About Childhood Trauma: Report

When Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Spotify went their separate ways, not much explanation was given for the end of a partnership that was meant to lead to multiple audio releases. However, new details have emerged about Prince Harry’s plans for content that never came to fruition.

The prince talked to multiple producers and production houses about potential shows, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. While he heard many different ideas, he was most captivated by his own—one of which was a show about childhood trauma. Harry would interview controversial figures about how experiences in their youth led them to become the people they are today. Some guests reportedly considered for the production were Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump.

The Spare author had ideas for two other podcasts: one that would have centered around fatherhood, and another that would have tackled major societal topics. For the latter proposition, Harry would’ve taken on topics like climate change and religion. He wanted to have Pope Francis as a guest, according to Bloomberg.

The ideas were seen as impractical to some who were involved in the discussions. The outlet noted that figures like Putin and Zuckerberg aren’t exactly known for being game for wide-ranging interviews, and they would possibly be even less enthusiastic about interviews centering around sensitive topics like childhood trauma.

Regardless, Harry’s ideas never materialized. The production company he owns with his wife Meghan Markle, Archewell Audio, only produced one podcast through their partnership with Spotify. “Archetypes,” a hit podcast that explored historical stereotypes of women in society, featured guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton.

The scrapped deal speaks to the issues with delivering celebrity-fronted content. During the pandemic, several high-profile stars signed deals to produce podcasts because it was one of the few mediums still available. Consequently, audio executives staffed up their companies to deliver those on projects. But as the pandemic waned and daily life began to normalize, commitment to those deals has quickly weakened and plans are being dropped, which might explain the layoffs in the industry.