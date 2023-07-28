A Judge Just Tossed Most of Prince Harry’s Suit Against The Sun—But Trial Will Still Be Held

Prince Harry suffered a setback in his lawsuit against the publisher of tabloid The Sun.

A High Court judge ruled Thursday that his case accusing News Group Newspapers (NGN)—which is owned by Rupert Murdoch—of unlawfully snooping on him may proceed to trial, but not on phone hacking, Associated Press reported. He is also prohibited from making a case based on alleged “secret agreement” made between newspaper executives and the royal family.

NGN had previously argued that the suit should be tossed because the lawsuit was filed beyond the six-year limitation for bringing up a claim. Justice Timothy Fancourt said he had not seen any evidence that the Duke of Sussex was aware before the date he filed his suit “that NGN had done anything other than hack his mobile phone,” The Guardian reported. Thus, he can proceed over another claim he’s made—that the group unlawfully used private investigators to dig up dirt about him. A trial is set for January next year.

Harry has previously said that Queen Elizabeth II approved of a deal that would stop members of the royal family from filing lawsuits against NGN in exchange for financial compensation and an apology. He also claimed that his brother, Prince William, managed to receive a “huge” sum as part of the agreement. The publisher denied the existence of such a deal, and Fancourt said Harry hadn’t produced enough witnesses or documents to prove the deal ever occurred, AP reported.

A spokesperson for NGN described the ruling as a “significant victory” that “substantially reduces the scope” of Harry’s legal claim. Buckingham Palace did not return the wire service’s messages seeking comment.

An attorney not involved with the case told AP that the judge essentially threw out most of Harry’s claim. “On the face of it, his chances of winning those claims do not look good,” attorney Michael Gardner said. “This is but one of a number of very expensive privacy cases the Duke is currently pursuing in the High Court. If he loses he could be liable for literally millions of pounds in legal costs.”

Harry has a separate phone hacking lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mirror seeking £440,000 ($563,000), which Fancourt is also expected to rule on later this year, AP reported. Another judge will decide whether another similar lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mail can proceed.