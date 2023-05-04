Prince William Wore His Trusty Omega Seamaster During a Pre-Coronation Outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales hit the streets of London for a pre-coronation celebration, but not without William’s dependable Omega Seamaster.

On Thursday, the royal couple visited the British capital, stopping by the historic Dog & Duck Pub in Soho. BBC News reported that they even took a ride on the Elizabeth Line, named after William’s grandmother, to get there and chatted with transport workers about the weekend. The tavern is currently in the midst of prepping for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s ceremony on May 6, and William had the honor of stepping behind the bar to pull the first pint of Kingmaker.

During the outing, he was seen wearing the Seamaster Diver 300m on his wrist. According to The Daily Express, it was gifted to him at age 15 by his mother, Princess Diana, before she died in 1997. The royal watch is a mid-size quartz model with a blue, wave-patterned date dial and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The timepiece features a unidirectional rotating bezel, a chronometer, a screw-in crown, and a helium-escape valve.

Prince William wears his Omega Seamaster Diver 300m while out in London, gifted to him by Princess Diana before she died. Jamie Lorriman – WPA Pool/Getty Images

If the wrist candy looks familiar, that’s because William has been wearing it nearly every day since Diana’s passing roughly 30 years ago. Most notably, he had it on during his wedding to Princess Kate in 2011. That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him sporting it at the big event on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

While at the pub, William opted for cider instead of ale, noting that he’ll be having a drink at the coronation but had to “get back into work mode,” reported CBS News. Meanwhile, when Kate was asked about the preparations for the ceremony, she remarked: “We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row.” The Princess of Wales added that their oldest child, Prince George, was particularly “excited.”