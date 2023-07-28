Princess Diana Once Wore This Striking Dress on the Red Carpet. Now It’s up for Grabs.

Princess Diana’s mythic fashion sense is being celebrated at this latest auction.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies will hold the Legends: Hollywood & Royalty event, which honors industry legends and cultural icons, on Sept. 6, 7, and 8 both in Beverly Hills and online. Over 1,400 old Hollywood artifacts will be up for grabs, including items from Greta Garbo, Elizabeth Taylor, and Judy Garland.

As for Princess Di, three of her garments will be on offer—such as a bold red dress by Bruce Oldfield that she wore to the 1991 premiere of Hot Shots! starring Charlie Sheen. The piece is expected to sell for between $200,000 and $400,000, according to The Daily Mail. Oldfield is no stranger to a royal fitting: He had also dressed Queen Camilla for events such as the State Opening of Parliament and her May 6 crowning ceremony, according to People.

The two other pieces from the late royal are a black-and-green number Diana wore to a gala dinner held at Toronto’s Royal York Hotel and a black-and-white strapless dress that she wore to a private event. Both items were designed by Catherine Walker, a creative whose pieces Kate Middleton also frequently wears.

Other notable items from the collection on offer include a Tom Keogh duchess satin wedding gown worn by Judy Garland in the 1948 film The Pirate; a fitted blouse designed by costume designer Marjorie Best that Elizabeth Taylor wore in the 1947 film Life with Father; and a creme-colored taffeta housecoat made by costume designer Gilbert Adrian for Greta Garbo’s 1936 film Camille.

The auction is being held to commemorate an important anniversary for Warner Bros. Darren Julien, founder of the auction house, told The Daily Mail, “We look forward to celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros and over 10 centuries of the royal family with our special showcase of treasures from the legendary Hollywood movie studio and the beloved people’s princess, one of the most photographed women in the world, who changed the monarchy forever and whose persona continues to captivate the public and Hollywood today through tributes and film and television works about her life.”