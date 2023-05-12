Queen Camilla’s Coronation Gown Will Be Displayed at Buckingham Palace This Summer

Queen Camilla is no stranger to extravagant gowns, but perhaps no dress was more important than the one she donned for King Charles III’s coronation. And soon, you’ll be able to admire the regal garment up close and in person.

British designer Bruce Oldfield recently took to social media to give royal fans a behind-the-scenes look at what Her Majesty wore on May 6 in London. The couturier created a custom white gown with silver and gold embroidery for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Of course, only those in attendance would’ve been able to spot some of the more intricate details that were sewn into the dress. Among them were nods to her and King Charles’s two Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, and abstract wildflowers typically found in the British countryside. “These pieces, on the actual gown, were between 4 and 6 centimeters tall….the detail is amazing,” Oldfield captioned the Instagram post.

The long-sleeved, V-neck dress included a few other secret tributes, too. The names of Queen Camilla’s five grandchildren were stitched along the bottom of the skirt, alongside the names of her two kids, Laura and Tom. At the front was Her Majesty’s cypher, made up of her initials underneath a crown. “In designing the garment, Bruce Oldfield’s vision was to create a sophisticated and modern dress that showcases Her Majesty’s style and personality in its details,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

When Oldfield was asked by commenters if the dress would ever be on display to the public, the designer replied that a Royal exhibition is slated for July 14. Of course, that’s the same day the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace are set to open for the summer season—the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died. Visitors will be welcomed to the royal residence through September 24.