Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Just Wore Over $1 Million Worth of Brooches

Monday was Commonwealth Day, an annual celebration for the 2.5 billion citizens in the Commonwealth of Nations—and a day celebrated by the British royal family, for obvious reasons. Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, marked the occasion by pulling out a particularly special set of royal jewels, both in the form of extravagant sapphire and diamond brooches that totaled over $1 million worth of high-end jewelry put together.

Steven Stone Jewelers’s Maxwell Stone spoke to Page Six Style about the brooches worn by both royals and their significance, as well as the estimated value of each piece. Kate opted for the Prince of Wales feather pin atop her patterned navy Erdem skirt suit, a piece that features blue sapphires, small white diamonds, rubies, and emeralds meant to “represent the Welsh flag.” The piece was a gift to Princess Alexandra of Denmark upon her marriage to King Edward VII in 1863 and is worth an estimated $400,000, per Stone.

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Soon-to-be Queen Camilla’s brooch was even more extravagant: pinned to her royal blue Fiona Clare suit was a huge sapphire-and-diamond sparkler, loved by the Queen Mother and known as the Russian Sapphire Cluster Brooch. Stone estimates the value of this brooch at $680,000: it features “18 large diamonds” and “a large eight to 10 sapphire stones” on a delicate gold setting.

Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate finished her look with a $425 Emmy London Natasha clutch, $775 Gianvito Rossi heels, and a pair of sapphire-and-diamond flower earrings that first belonged to Princess Diana, featuring two round sapphires ringed by small diamonds on each earring. Camilla, in the style of the late Queen Elizabeth II, had a monochromatic look with a blue Philip Treacy hat that matched her coat, black leather gloves, and simple pearl earrings.

On this Commonwealth Day, Kate and Camilla reminded the public just how much the royal family still has to offer—at the very least when it comes to their jewelry collection.