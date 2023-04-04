Questlove Is Auctioning Off LPs From His Vinyl Collection for a Good Cause

Questlove owns more than 200,000 vinyl records, so it makes sense that he could stand to part with at least a few of them.

And this Friday, that’s exactly what he’ll be doing: The Roots drummer, record producer, and vinyl collector is auctioning off a few records from his personal stash, Hypebeast reported on Tuesday. Via the live-stream shopping platform Whatnot, Questlove himself will be hosting the auction, which includes a tight selection of soul and jazz records.

The lots mostly encompass vinyl from the ‘70s, including the Soul Searchers’ Salt of the Earth, the Ohio Players’ Ecstasy, the Headhunters’ Survival of the Fittest, the Dells’ Sweet as Funk Can Be, the Awakening’s Hear, Sense and Feel, 24-Carat Black’s Ghetto: Misfortune’s Wealth, and Kool & the Gang’s Music Is the Message. One earlier record was thrown into the mix—1967’s Why Am I Treated So Bad!, by the Cannonball Adderley Quintet—as was a 2014 print donated by the photography and interview project Dust & Grooves.

All of the records will start at just $1, but it seems likely that they’ll command much more than that. (James Brown’s Hot Pants already has one $10 pre-bid.) The profits will benefit a couple of nonprofit groups that Questlove supports: the Future of Food Entrepreneurship Program, which connects high-school students with sustainable food companies, and the Food Education Fund, which works with culinary-focused public-high-school students.

While owning some of Questlove’s records sounds sweet enough, one lucky participant in the auction will be invited to join the musician for a day of shopping at his favorite record store in New York City, the East Village’s A-1 Record Shop. Fittingly, that outing will occur on National Record Store Day, April 22.

“I have shelves and shelves of albums, eight-tracks and cassette tapes,” Questlove wrote for the The New York Times last year. “The music they contain—from official studio releases to outtakes, bootlegs to live shows—matters to me. The formats themselves stir memories.”

And now you have a chance to make your own memories with the music—the very records, in fact—that helped Questlove form his own.