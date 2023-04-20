Searches for ‘Quiet Luxury’ Have Skyrocketed 373% Over the Past Month, New Research Says

Call it the Succession effect: More and more people are searching for terms such as “quiet luxury,” “stealth wealth,” and “old-money style.”

That’s according to a new study from the fashion brand Karen Millen, which analyzed Google data related to those phrases. Over the past year, “old-money style” searches grew a whopping 568 percent, while “quiet luxury” and “stealth wealth” saw increases of 373 percent and 334 percent, respectively, over the past month alone. For all of those terms, searches are now at a record high.

Karen Millen attributed this unprecedented growth to factors such as the premiere of Succession Season 4, more minimal designer collections, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent ski trial in Utah. “Quiet luxury has become popular with some key moments in 2023,” a spokesperson for the brand said in a statement. “There has been a consumer shift from logomania and instead on premium, minimal clothing with particular thought to the cut, design, and quality.”

Gwyneth Paltrow during her recent ski trial. Rick Bowmer/POOL/ AFP/Getty Images

Since the most recent season of Succession began, there are now 6,100 monthly searches for “quiet luxury” and 2,200 monthly searches for “stealth wealth.” “Old-money style,” which is also having a moment on TikTok, has seen an impressive 25,000 monthly searches, up from just 3,400 during the same period last year, according to Google Trends data.

Karen Millen emphasized how the characters on Succession wear very few items with designer tags or logos, contributing to the broader trend in the real world. In particular, Sarah Snook’s character, Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, has been the most influential in terms of style, getting more than 3,000 monthly searches on Google. People are most interested in her dresses—her wedding gown is the highest-trending look since the show began five years ago.

As we’ve reported before, these aesthetics transfer beyond just fashion, too. Millennials and Gen Z have been cultivating an old-money aesthetic over the past couple of years, using it to influence everything from where they go out to how they decorate their homes. Now that Succession is back on our screens, though, the trend is becoming more visible across generations—and across the internet, clearly.