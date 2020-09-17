Robb Report’s Rare & Fine Launches a 2020 Holiday Wish List With 11 Stellar Gifts

The holidays are just a few months away, and, frankly, it’s never too early to start thinking about what to get friends and family. But gift-giving is far from an exact science, and finding the right present––particularly when travel is restricted and getting to certain stores has become a bit of a mission––can be tricky. Which is why, this year, Robb Report has collaborated with a number of outstanding brands to bring you our Holiday Wish List as part of our exclusive Rare & Fine program.

This wish list runs across the spectrum of luxury, from fine watches to premium Champagne. But every gift here has one thing in common: It’s a unique item that you can only get through Robb Report‘s Rare & Fine. Even better, a portion of the proceeds from each gift will go to a charity of the buyer’s choice.

The list features 11 singular gifts with watch collectors, in particular, being well catered for. For those who also have a passion for motorsports, Chopard’s Mille Miglia GTS Azurro watch brings race car-inspired design right to your wrist.

“It really exemplifies Chopard’s passion for the world of motorsports and features with design details that pay homage to classic race cars,” says Jean-Baptiste Maillard, CEO of Chopard Americas. “The Robb Report reader has very discerning tastes, and this was a great opportunity for us.” Also from Chopard is a new jewelry collection, Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts, which is made in honor of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

Horologists can also pick up a Tondograph GT from Parmigiani, complete with an exclusive drawing from founder and watchmaker Michel Parmigiani that reveals some of the inspiration behind the piece. Alternatively, a one-on-one session with master watchmaker Alexandre Meerson will yield a wholly original timepiece that’s unique to you. And, on top of those, you can snag Orbita’s most popular watch winder, the Avanti 6, fitted with Robb Report-exclusive chocolate leather details.

For foodies, we are offering a tier-one membership to Haiku, a new private restaurant in Miami. Or, if you prefer to cook for yourself, a special, top-of-the-line barbecue from Officine Gullo is up for grabs. For oenophiles who want to toast the New Year right, we have a Robb Report Best of the Best Wine pick, hard-to-find Mod Sélection Champagne. Or you can place an order for an exclusive batch of fine wine from Napa Valley’s Cuvaison and Brandlin estate wineries.

Also available is an Ophora Wellness Spa for your home, or one of the brand’s Bio-Quantum drinking water stations, which filters out contaminants and helps increase oxygen levels. And for the budding Glenn Gould in your life, Steinway is offering a $2.5 million grand piano that is as much artwork as it is a musical instrument.

Last but not least, for those who are forever on the go, luxury luggage label Métier London is launching its bespoke operation exclusively for Robb Report readers, to create a bag that is absolutely tailored to your needs. In the few years since its launch, Métier London has become something of a style insider’s brand, with its elegant but hardwearing duffles, day bags, hand bags (as used by Katie Holmes, among others) and accessories becoming cult favorites.

“I’m so proud to launch the initiative with Robb Report as it embodies the global discerning connoisseur lifestyle, which is exactly who my client is,” says Métier London founder and designer Melissa Morris. “They live life with no time to lose and with such passion! And they really understand the exciting opportunity to have something be perfectly tailored to their needs.” We certainly can’t argue with that. Happy gift hunting!