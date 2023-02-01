Over 100 Pieces of Rare James Bond Film Memorabilia Can Now Be Yours for $450,000

It’s been 70 years since Ian Fleming introduced the world to James Bond, that enviably suave spy who spawned an entire genre of action-packed books, movies and other collectables. Now, one company is ringing in the Brit’s platinum anniversary with an epic sale of coveted items all related to our favorite MI6 agent.

UK-based literature purveyor Peter Harrington Rare Books announced it will be offering a stunning assortment of rare James Bond film finds, including screenplays, costume designs, storyboards and more. Taking place in-person on West Coast next month, the sale will consist of 119 items—the most extensive 007 collection ever brought to market. And you snag the entire lot for a cool $450,000.

Some highlights from the prized stash include the first draft of the script from the first Bond film, 1962’s Dr. No with Sean Connery, and the final version of the screenplay from Daniel Craig’s second appearance as 007 in Spectre, released in 2014. Other key pieces include a script from the unreleased Bond film Warhead, an autographed copy of the Bond 18 screenplay signed by Pierce Brosnan, along with other cast members, and one of the early drafts of Birth of a Legend, which would later become the first theatrical Bond film released. The inventory also contains keepsakes from Fleming’s reserve and materials from a slew of films focused on the British agent, from 1967’s Casino Royale to 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

Items from the collection include a first draft of the 1962 film ‘Dr. No’.

“The real beauty of this collection is that it allows you to trace how the Bond films evolved from the germ of an idea—whether this was one of Fleming’s original Bond novels or a one-page film treatment—to their final visualization on the big screen,” Pom Harrington, owner of Peter Harrington, told Robb Report.

The sale is taking place during the California International Antiquarian Book Fair, in Pasadena, from February 10 to 12. Looks like it’s your move, Mr. Bond.