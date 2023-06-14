Walt Disney’s Storybook L.A. Mansion Can Be Yours for $40,000 a Month

You’d be forgiven for thinking this L.A. home was straight out of a Disney movie—because, well, it sort of is.

The four-bedroom Loz Feliz residence actually belonged to Walt Disney himself. The acclaimed American animator built the picturesque pad back in 1932 with help from architect Frank Crowhurst. Film director Timur Bekmambetov then scooped it up in 2011 for $3.7 million sight unseen. Now, he’s renting it out for $40,000 per month so you too can experience the magic firsthand.

“This property was chosen by Walt Disney as the place to raise his family, and also coincided with a transition of Disney Studios from fledgling enterprise toward entertainment giant,” listing agent Chase Campen of Compass said in a statement.

The home is replete with charming original details from the ’30s. Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

Located on Woking Way, the storybook mansion is said to have inspired 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It also happens to be where Disney created Cinderella (1950) and Pinocchio (1940), as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Similarly, Bekmambetov found the home to be a great source of inspiration for his own graphic novel and movie script. The latter is centered around fictional Disney characters who never made it to the big screen, according to the listing.

The kitchen has been renovated by seller and director Timur Bekmambetov. Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

The 6,400-square-foot abode only took Disney three months to build, but Bekmambetov has spent the better part of a decade restoring it. The kitchen is where you’ll find most of the modern updates, including marble counters, custom cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. There are still plenty of charming original details, though, such as the spiral staircase, stained-glass windows, vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, and hand-painted murals. The coolest element by far has to be the screening room: it’s the same one Disney used to watch dailies and first-runs with this family.

The residence still has the original screening room where Disney used to watch movies with his family.

The grounds are just as enchanting, with lush gardens, a sparkling swimming pool, cobblestone walkways, and a motor court for up to 10 cars. Following the success of Disney’s first feature-length film, he had a playhouse installed in the yard for his daughters that looks exactly like the tiny houses the dwarfs lived in. The structure is still standing today.

Just imagine what else the manse could inspire during your tenancy.

Click here to see all the photos of Disney’s Storybook Mansion.