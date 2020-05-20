Quantcast
// RR One

Richard Branson Just Sold Off $41 Million of Virgin Galactic Stock—and Plans on Selling Even More

The billionaire is working to keep his leisure and travel businesses afloat.

Richard Branson Glenn Addison

Most people assumed Richard Branson was too big to fail, but that was before Covid-19. The billionaire’s sprawling business empire has been decimated by the unrelenting pandemic that has savaged the industries in which Virgin competes (airlines, hotels and cruises). Of course, the determined Brit is far from giving up. He’s just cashed in more than $41 million of Virgin Galactic shares to help his struggling travel and leisure ventures.

Related

According to a regulatory filing released Monday, Vieco 10, an investment company owned by Branson’s Virgin Group, dumped just shy of 2.6 million Virgin Galactic stock between May 14 and May 15. And this drastic offloading is only just the beginning. The company is planning to sell up to 25 million of Virgin Galactic shares to keep his struggling businesses afloat.

“Virgin intends to use any proceeds to support its portfolio of global leisure, holiday and travel businesses that have been affected by the unprecedented impact of Covid-19,” the company said in a statement.

Virgin Voyages Richard Branson

Virgin Voyages Richard Branson  Photo: Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

While the cashed-in stake equates to roughly 2 percent of Virgin Galactic, Branson’s investment firm still holds more than 112 million shares. Though since the May 11 announcement, shares have been steadily dropping and are sitting at $14.86 as of press time.

Since Virgin investment group is basically a tangled web of roughly 400 different operations, some of which are managed via offshore trusts and overseas holding companies, it’s difficult to get a complete picture of Branson’s finances. Needless to say, the billionaire has been working hard to keep his business in the green. So far, he has pumped around $250 million into Virgin Group companies in response to the pandemic.

Plus, back in April, he offered his Necker Island estate in the Caribbean as collateral to save Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia from collapse. He has also sought a commercial loan from the UK government, even though he does not pay UK income tax because his primary residence is on the island.

One thing’s for certain, Branson isn’t going down without a fight.

More News

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in News

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad