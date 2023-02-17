These Are the 5 Richest People in the Fashion World Right Now

When it comes to climbing the world’s richest billionaires list, there are a few ways to make your mark. Software companies like Oracle and Microsoft have made their founders Larry Ellison and Bill Gates billions; companies making tech innovations like Tesla and Amazon have likewise rewarded founders Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos with 10-plus-figure status. And then there’s the industry that skyrocketed LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault to the No. 1 spot on Forbes‘s real-time billionaires list: fashion.

So, what other fashion moguls are on this exclusive list? While Arnault’s fortune is far and away the highest—listed by Forbes as $214.8 billion for “Arnault and family,” and estimated by jewelry site Jewellerybox.com, per WWD, as $158 billion—a handful of other fashion cofounders and chairmen have earned massive net worths, too.

Amancio Ortega, owner of Zara empire, at CSI Casas Novas Horse Jumping Competition in 2013 Xurxo Lobato/Getty Images

The top five richest billionaires in fashion are all in the top 40 of Forbes‘s richest billionaires list, which means the fashion industry is well-represented on this list of high earners even if it’s easily outranked by the tech industry. There’s a big drop after Arnault to the No. 2 richest billionaire in fashion, a title that goes to Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, whose work in popular clothing lines like Zara and Bershka has earned him a fortune of $76.2 billion at Forbes‘s last estimate.

Rounding out spots three, four and five on the list of fashion’s top five billionaires are Phil Knight, the cofounder and chairman of Nike, whose net worth is listed as $47.1 billion by Forbes (also for Knight “and family”), François Pinault, founder of luxury group Kering, whose net worth is listed at $40.7 billion and Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, two brothers who own Chanel in partnership and whose net worths are both listed as $34.4 billion. The Wertheimers tie at slot 38 in Forbes‘s billionaires list, while Pinault comes in at 28, Knight comes in at 26 and Ortega comes in at 14.

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek arrive at 2023 BRIT Awards 2023 Dave Benett/Getty Images

It’s worth noting that these exact figures differ slightly on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, which lists the Wertheimers as tied at the third-richest billionaires in fashion with a net worth of $49.1 billion, ranking 26 and 27 on their list. In Bloomberg’s ranking, Pinault is the fifth-richest billionaire in fashion at $42.9 billion and 30 on their list, Knight (and family) are the fourth-richest at $46.7 billion and ranked 28 on their list and Ortega and Arnault still hold the No. 2 and No. 1 slots with net worths of $62 billion (slot 20) and $193 billion (slot 1), respectively.

Fashion may not dominate the list of top 10 richest billionaires in the world, but the chairmen and cofounders of these major fashion brands still hold a substantial percentage of the world’s wealth all the same.