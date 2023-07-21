Forget Diamonds. Rick Ross’s Latest Flex Is Massive 10-Pound Norwegian Red King Crab.

Rick Ross has some of the most luxurious jewelry, cars, and real estate on the internet. Now, The Boss is showing that his dining is just as lavish.

The rapper posted a video on social media of himself holding a gigantic crab. “It’s the Biggest Bawse, Ricky Rozay,” he said the clip. “I know how to deal with all you crab n*****, ya heard me? I’ma boil you [in] heavy garlic and butter. Heavy butter, ya heard me?”

Rick Ross flexes on "crab n-ggas" by feasting on giant 10-pound crustacean (1/2)https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/QRMNFNP811 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 19, 2023

He further explained in another video exactly how he was going to cook his crustacean feast and what opulent drink he would accompany it with.

“Okay, so what you just seen was a 10-pound Norwegian red king crab that I’ma have later on in the day,” he said. “After it’s boiled and simmered at the right temperature with the perfect amount of butter and garlic, and I’m gonna top it off with a glass of the finest Rosé in the world: Luc Belaire Rosé.”

Meanwhile, The Miami Herald has revealed further information about Rozay’s recent $37.5 million home purchase in the Miami gated community of Star Island. The sprawling, 40,000-square foot estate includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 100 feet of waterfront. Further amenities include an office, an entertainment room, a heated pool, a 40-foot dock, a chef’s kitchen fitted with the best appliances, and several terraces throughout the home. You can check it out in a video here.

Ross called the new property “a major piece to the puzzle” in his real estate portfolio, South Florida Agent Magazine reported. “He instantly fell in love with the grand entry,” said Kimberly Knausz with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, who helped broker the deal with Ross’ sister Tawanda Robert. “It has a very long driveway stretching towards the mansion that creates an air of real luxury. The architecture also played a part as it’s far beyond the ordinary modern home, and he plans to enhance it to reflect his personal style.”