Rick Ross Says $300,000 in Chains Will Be Given Away as Awards During His Car Show

Rick Ross revealed on social media what prizes await those who have the best showing at his upcoming car show at his Georgia estate.

The “Hustlin” rapper announced on Instagram that he will give out over $300,000 in chains during the event. He listed some of the categories: “Best Car,” “Best Bike,” and “Hustler Of The Year.” In Instagram Stories, he showed off the several gold and diamond pieces winners can expect. Several of the chains had pendants shaped like keys with encrusted diamonds. Ross also announced that there will also be prizes for honorable mentions.

“It’s like a barbecue,” he said of the upcoming show. “Make sure y’all come see the stones.” The rapper did a similar giveaway at his first car show last year, handing the owners of the most thrilling rides 24 carat-diamond chains from the host.

Meanwhile Ross’s attorney recently told local television station Atlanta News First this week that despite an attempt from locals to impede the event, a judge ruled in Ross’s favor. Fayette County residents filed a lawsuit in order to prevent the rapper from hosting the show, citing concerns over traffic and noise. However, their suit wasn’t successful.

There have been some bumps in the road for the car and bike show set for June 3. The Fayette County Department of Planning and Zoning previously rejected Ross’s request to host it, explaining that his residence is not in compliance with the county zoning ordinance. Local law enforcement also released a statement stating their concerns that the show might be “overwhelming to public safety personnel.” The police said that more local patrols would be added for the day.

Ross has seemed unfazed by the drama surrounding the event. He’s even suggested that he might run for public office, according to Complex.

“I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor,” he reportedly said. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville.”