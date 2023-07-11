Of Course Rick Ross Bought That Bonkers $20 Million Yellow Gold Jacob & Co. Watch for Billionaires

We’re accustomed to seeing Rick Ross show off big ticket items on social media, but his latest is in a league of its own.

On Monday, The Boss tried on a peerless Jacob & Co. watch worth $20 million. “I’m excited. It’s amazing. And just thanks for getting it to the city for me to try on,” he said during a FaceTime call with the company’s founder and chairman, Jacob Arabo. “This is the Billionaire.”



The world first saw the timepiece—dubbed the Billionaire Timeless Treasure—at the annual Watches & Wonders exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, this past March. It was made on spec by the American jewelry company.

Rick Ross says his $20M watch took 3 years to make 💰https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/9QpJz5uGcS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 10, 2023

The story behind the timepiece sounds like a fairytale: it took three and a half years to create the watch because the company had to find enough yellow diamonds of the same hue and quality. Then, a team of 10 people had to sort all of the gems in order to coat the piece’s bracelet, bezel, dial, and crown. Jacob & Co. said on its website that the global treasure hunt to find enough high-quality yellow diamonds for the piece almost dried up the market.

The gems were then cut down from the rough, producing 425 Asscher-cut diamonds that weigh just under 217 carats. The piece also includes 76 bright green, emerald-cut and kite-cut tsavorites that enclose the watch’s movement. If you flip over the watch to see it move through its sapphire caseback, the word “billionaire” is engraved with a smiley face in the letter “o.”

Jacob & Co.

“From my perspective, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful moment. This is an amazing timepiece,” the rapper said. “This cannot be duplicated. This cannot be replicated.”

It’s not the first time Ross has sported a Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch. Earlier this year, the rapper posted a few high value items, including white-gold Billionaire III timepiece. The $3 million timepiece includes an 18-carat white gold case and 75 emerald-cut white diamonds. If that wasn’t enough, the rapper paired the watch with large, gem-studded diamond pinky rings on each hand, also from the company.