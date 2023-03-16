Rick Ross Showed Off a $3.75 Million Bugatti Chiron on Instagram

Rick Ross is a luxury vehicle connoisseur—at last count, he checked in at owning over 100 vehicles despite only getting his license in 2021, and the jewels of his collection include a Maybach 57S, two Ferraris, a Lamborghini Murciélago, and so, so many more. This week, Ross tested out one car he doesn’t yet have his hands on, and the rapper was “inspired” by the experience of sitting inside the Bugatti Chiron for the very first time.

While checking out a few more luxury vehicles, Ross took his Instagram followers on a ride along of first experience sitting in the Bugatti Chiron. The model he checked out was a 2019 black and white version of the beloved Bugatti coupe, with an asking price of $3.75 million. The Chiron is powered by Bugatti’s beloved 8-liter, 16-cylinder, quad-turbocharged W-16 engine and delivers 1,479 hp. It has a top speed of 261 mph and goes from zero to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds.

Rick Ross considering a new car over on his Instagram Stories. Instagram/Rick Ross

Ross showed off a detailed look at the model’s interior, decked out all in Italian Red on the seats, interior door, and steering wheel. The Bugatti representative confirmed that the model he was testing was the “only certified, pre-owned in the country at the moment sold by Bugatti,” and despite having just picked up a fifth Rolls-Royce, Ross was clearly tempted to add this one to his collection too.

“Guys, this is a moment,” Ross said as he settled into the Chiron, eyeing the bright blue engine button and scanning the red leather seats. “Fat boy sitting in a Bugatti. I’m inspired.”

A similar model to the one Ross tested is currently on sale at Ferrari Maserati Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale for $3,799,900, as seen on duPont Registry, though it features a black interior instead of the Italian Red seen on Ross’s social media. While the nearly-$4 million price tag is no joke, it’s not the most expensive Bugatti ever sold by a wide margin: that distinction goes to the one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée sold at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction in February for $10.7 million, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

With another Rick Ross Car Show coming up in 2023, it’s no surprise the rapper is out car shopping once again. If he does decide to pull the trigger on a Bugatti, we’re sure he’ll do it in time to put it on display beside his 100-plus other luxury cars.