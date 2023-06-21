Rick Ross Just Donated $30,000 to Help a Georgia Health Clinic Stay Open

While Rick Ross usually makes headlines with eye-popping purchases for himself, he recently gave back to his community.

The rapper donated thousands of dollars to a Georgia healthcare facility. The Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic was on the brink of closing due to financial issues, according to Channel 2 Action News. It would have been a big loss to the people in the area as it provides care to residents who don’t have insurance and live in underserved areas. Since 2005, the facility has allowed the needy to see doctors and receive much-needed medications.

However, The Boss stepped in and donated funds to keep the facility going. “Thank you very much for your donation of the $30,179,” executive director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic Geneva Weaver told Ross. She added that “The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200 percent below the poverty level. The national poverty level.”

He explained why he made the donation to the facility: “A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare,” Ross said. “I look forward to [continuing] to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors.”

Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic receives funding through donations, grants, and fundraising. However, it had only managed to raise $19,000 of the $50,000 it needed to continue. Ross’s contribution completely covered the difference, allowing the facility to continue to serve the community.



Ross has been on something of a tear recently. His second annual car show took place a few weeks ago, showcasing hundreds of classic cars at his Georgia l residence. Initially, authorities had concerns about the exhibition. But Fayette County staff told TMZ that his event planners did a great job putting the project together and coordinating the event with officials. Even traffic was better managed than in the year previous, according to the outlet.