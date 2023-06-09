Someone Parachuted Into Rick Ross’s Car Show Last Week, and the Rapper Wants the Video Footage

By all accounts, Rick Ross’s car show was a big success.

The rapper hosted thousands of people and scores of exotic cars, including a giant yellow Tonka-style Ford truck and a purple Lamborghini Huracán. He also made good on his promise to give out gold chains to the best of show.

But the event had an unexpected guest. Someone apparently parachuted into the car show, and Ross wants anyone who attended the event to send him footage of the unexpected disruption. However, the rapper seemed more bothered that the unidentified man—who the rapper said was grinning after his stunt—didn’t notify him before he crashed the party.

“Someone send me the footage of the gentleman parachuting out of the plane that landed in the backyard during the car show,” Ross said on social media. “Now I said to myself, please don’t arrest the parachuter. No, I don’t know them. The only thing I don’t like about it is he didn’t tell me what time to expect him jumping out of the goddamn plane and landed in my backyard.”

But Ross warned that if you plan on trying to break into Ross’s 300-acre compound in the future, it might not go well. “Now if anybody jump the gate in the future, I’m (going to) do you dirty. But if you parachute, just let me know what time you jumping, baby,” he said.

The June 3 event at his “Promise Land” estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, was attended by Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, and Gunplay, BET reported. Ahead of the event, law enforcement and local officials expressed some concerns about the logistics including traffic and making sure there would be adequate patrols for the event.



However, those issues weren’t what some residents complained about after the event; WSB Radio reported that trash was left at a popular plaza in the area that night, and some blamed Ross’s event for the waste. A worker at a BP gas station also said that people kept entering the store to use the restroom. Ross’s attorney told the station that these issues were not due to the car show.