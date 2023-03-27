Rick Ross Debuts His New Lamborghini Huracán STO With Baby-Blue Detailing

With the next Rick Ross car show coming up, the rapper is making sure his collection is stacked with jewels to show off—and after testing out a new Lambo last week, he went ahead and pulled the trigger on a Huracán STO that he’s now showing off on Instagram.

Ross had the Lamborghini delivered to his home after testing it out in person, and he shared a video showing the vehicle arriving at his home this past weekend. The rep who dropped off his car did a quick once-over of its details for his followers, per the video posted by let’em knowtv on YouTube: It’s a “limited production” black Huracán STO (aka Super Trofeo Omologata), “fastest horsepower they make to date” with a body style that’s “made for the track.”

The car is finished with baby-blue accents on the wing, wheels, and steering wheel that Ross’s followers were admiring in the comments. The body is more than 75 percent carbon fiber, a material that’s heavily utilized in the interior, too, including on the door panels, seats, and floor mats—all of which create a vehicle that’s as lightweight as possible for optimal speed and premium sports car performance. Starting at $327,838, the 2022 Huracán STO accelerates from zero to 62 mph in three seconds, has a max speed of roughly 192 mph, and a rpm range of up to 8,000 from its V-10 engine.

This Huracán STO joins Ross’s already impressive car collection, which includes other Lambos like a Murcielago and an Urus. The rapper’s other treasured cars include a Ferrari 488 Spider, a Ferrari 458 Italia, three Mercedes-Benzes, two Bentleys, two Rolls-Royces, and a BMW 761Li. Ross also recently tested out a Bugatti Chiron, which may be his next big ticket buy before the show.