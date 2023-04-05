Rick Ross Shows Off a 129-Carat Diamond-Covered Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch

Rick Ross is all about living as luxe a life as possible, from the clothes he wears to the cars he drives and the liquor he drinks. His Instagram page is something of a living monument to the luxury he surrounds himself with day after day, from news about the private jet he just bought to sneak peeks at the high-end automobiles he’ll be featuring in his upcoming car show. When it comes to the world of watches and jewelry, Ross’s extra, extra-expensive taste kicks into even higher gear, as evidenced by his recent post showing off his Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch with two truly insane diamond pinky rings.
As per usual, the rapper posed with a number of high-value goodies in his Instagram from April 5, this time featuring some of his favorite spirits: an ad for Villon, bottles of Luc Belaire Rare Luxe Brut, a limited-edition McQueen Violet Fog gin, and The Deacon scotch whisky. The second photo, however, is where the true luxury lies: a close-up of Ross’s white-gold Billionaire III timepiece and one enormous gem-studded diamond pinky ring on each hand, also from Jacob & Co.
Ross has previously worn the Billionaire III out a few times over the last few years, and each time, we’re blown away by the gem-encrusted timepiece, which clocks in at a cool $3 million. The 18-carat white gold case (54x40mm) is set with 75 emerald-cut white diamonds, the inner ring is set with 76 white diamonds, and the bridges are set with 57 more white baguette-cut diamonds. The crown is set with a single rose-cut, 1-carat white diamond, and the bracelet, also 18-carat white gold, is hand-set with 504 emerald-cut white diamonds. There are a total of over 129 carats worth of diamonds adorning the timepiece overall, and they’re all set with “invisible setting” that hides the supporting metal.
Both the front and the back of the watch are covered by anti-reflective sapphire crystals, and the piece is equipped with skeletonized 60-second tourbillon movement and skeletonized hands coated in ruthenium indicating the hour and minute. It’s an exceptional piece of high jewelry and a timepiece all in one, and it’s a testament to how much Ross loves to display his high-flying life that he has a piece like this on hand. It’s enough to make you wonder if the rapper might level up even further given the chance. If so, Jacob & Co’s new $20 million yellow gold Billionaire Timeless Treasure might just do the trick.