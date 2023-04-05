Rick Ross Shows Off a 129-Carat Diamond-Covered Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch

Rick Ross is all about living as luxe a life as possible, from the clothes he wears to the cars he drives and the liquor he drinks. His Instagram page is something of a living monument to the luxury he surrounds himself with day after day, from news about the private jet he just bought to sneak peeks at the high-end automobiles he’ll be featuring in his upcoming car show. When it comes to the world of watches and jewelry, Ross’s extra, extra-expensive taste kicks into even higher gear, as evidenced by his recent post showing off his Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch with two truly insane diamond pinky rings.

As per usual, the rapper posed with a number of high-value goodies in his Instagram from April 5, this time featuring some of his favorite spirits: an ad for Villon, bottles of Luc Belaire Rare Luxe Brut, a limited-edition McQueen Violet Fog gin, and The Deacon scotch whisky. The second photo, however, is where the true luxury lies: a close-up of Ross’s white-gold Billionaire III timepiece and one enormous gem-studded diamond pinky ring on each hand, also from Jacob & Co.

Ross has previously worn the Billionaire III out a few times over the last few years, and each time, we’re blown away by the gem-encrusted timepiece, which clocks in at a cool $3 million. The 18-carat white gold case (54x40mm) is set with 75 emerald-cut white diamonds, the inner ring is set with 76 white diamonds, and the bridges are set with 57 more white baguette-cut diamonds. The crown is set with a single rose-cut, 1-carat white diamond, and the bracelet, also 18-carat white gold, is hand-set with 504 emerald-cut white diamonds. There are a total of over 129 carats worth of diamonds adorning the timepiece overall, and they’re all set with “invisible setting” that hides the supporting metal.

Jacob & Co. Billionaire III

Both the front and the back of the watch are covered by anti-reflective sapphire crystals, and the piece is equipped with skeletonized 60-second tourbillon movement and skeletonized hands coated in ruthenium indicating the hour and minute. It’s an exceptional piece of high jewelry and a timepiece all in one, and it’s a testament to how much Ross loves to display his high-flying life that he has a piece like this on hand. It’s enough to make you wonder if the rapper might level up even further given the chance. If so, Jacob & Co’s new $20 million yellow gold Billionaire Timeless Treasure might just do the trick.