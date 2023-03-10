Here’s Where You Can Buy Rick Ross’s Teal Snakeskin Nike Dunks

If you follow Rick Ross on Instagram, you know the rapper is always showing off details of the lavish life he leads, plugging his favorite brands for everything from liquor to car wash soap. And while some of the items the rapper shows off may be unattainable, one recent Instagram story featured a pair of sneakers that we were able to track down—and you could add the kicks your collection right now without breaking the bank.

Per Ross’s Instagram story, one pair of sneakers he’s loving right now is a Nike Dunk Low model that come in a snakeskin wash with teal and bleached coral colorways, officially know as the DR8577300 style. Debuted in summer 2022, these kicks originally retailed on the Nike website for $120, but the shoes have since sold out. However, you can still snag the pair on online retail platforms such as StockX and Farfetch for around $150—though if you’re Rick Ross, you may have been get your hands on them for free with a few well-placed phone calls.

The shoes have plenty of colorful details, including a teal snakeskin print on the overlays and heels, combines with a white leather base and a perforated toe box. The laces, tongue tags, and sock liners, meanwhile, are done in a matching teal (minus the snakeskin); the teal hues are offset with a coral-pink swoosh and a treaded outsole.

Nike Dunk Low Snakeskin Washed Teal Men’s Bleached Coral Nike

Ross is quite the shoe collector and has previously taken to Instagram to show off his multiple sneaker closets, some of which are more like full-size rooms than they are closets. Other sneakers Ross has shown off include plenty more Nike models, endless Air Jordans, and designer kicks from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Balmain, and more. The rapper has previously collaborated on sneaker designs for Li-Ning, Way of Wade, and Ewing Athletics.

On the Complex Closets web show, Ross told Joe La Puma that he was “actually the first to get a lot of sneakers” when they come out, and that other celebs who think they’re getting the new releases first are actually “four or five days late.” Given the love that Ross shows his favorite designs on social media, it’s no surprise sneaker companies are eager to get their shoes in his hands.